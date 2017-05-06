XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/05/2017 - 13:41 BST

Don’t Criticise Leeds Too Much For Missing Playoffs Insists Former White

 




Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie feels the Whites should not be getting too much stick for missing out on the playoffs in the Championship.

The Yorkshire giants, who appointed Garry Monk as their new head coach last summer, put in a serious promotion push this season after years of underachieving.




However, Leeds struggled for consistency in the final run-in as they have managed to win just two of their last 10 Championship outings and it cost them a top six finish.

Monk’s team are effectively set to finish seventh in the league as even if they beat Wigan Athletic on Sunday and Fulham lose at Sheffield Wednesday, the Cottagers' superior goal difference means they will hold on to sixth spot.
 


And Ritchie, who thinks Leeds will be gutted to miss out on the playoffs, however, is of the opinion that the Elland Road outfit should not be criticised too much for failing in the final hurdle.

“I don’t think Leeds should be getting too much stick for missing out on the playoffs”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“They fell at the last hurdle and how many do you see falling at the last hurdle at Aintree?

“It’s a long hard season and they just couldn’t manage to keep it together which was disappointing and it will have been very disappointing to them.”

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Wigan in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in October.
 