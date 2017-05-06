XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/05/2017 - 17:32 BST

Great Win, I’m Back Training Monday – Celtic Star Provides Update

 




Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that he will be back in training on Monday after recovering from an injury.

The defender missed Celtic’s thrashing of Rangers at Ibrox last week and was also not in the team for today’s 4-1 win over St. Johnstone at Paradise as the Bhoys continued their unbeaten record on the domestic front this season.




The Dane was happy to see his team-mates put three more points on the board, as Celtic marched on to their ambition of finishing unbeaten in Scotland this term and was particularly happy for midfielder Callum McGregor, who was again on the scoresheet today.

The defender further added that he will resume training with the squad on Monday, which indicated that he could be back in the team for next weekend’s trip to Aberdeen.
 


Sviatchenko took to Twitter and wrote: “Another great win, great goals and I must say Cal is on fire 3 in 3.   

“I'm back in training Monday again.”

The defender has clocked up 39 appearances this season for Celtic and has continued to remain an important member of the squad during Brendan Rodgers’ reign.
 