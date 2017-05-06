He Reminds Me of Steve McManaman – Former Liverpool Defender On Current Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo says he can see shades of Steve McManaman in Adam Lallana.



Matteo played with winger McManaman at Anfield, with the Liverpool youth product starring for the Merseyside giants until 1999, when he ran down his contract and left on a free transfer for Real Madrid.











He was renowned for his ability to dribble the length of the pitch, carrying the ball large distances to turn defence into attack.



Matteo feels that current Liverpool midfielder Lallana is similar, with his astonishing fitness allowing him to cover large areas of the pitch.





" He's so clever, so intelligent", Matteo said on LFC TV.

"When he gets the ball he can carry it up the pitch.



"He reminds me a little bit of Steve McManaman. If you gave Macca the ball in any area of the field he could run with the ball and make things happen.



"Lallana is a little bit like him in that he can get the ball in defensive areas and carry it forward", the former Liverpool defender added.



Matteo stayed at Liverpool for just one year more than McManaman, however unlike his team-mate, the Reds earned a fee from his departure when he was sold to Leeds United.



Liverpool will be hoping Lallana is in top form on Sunday afternoon when they host Southampton at Anfield in a vital Premier League fixture.

