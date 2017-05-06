I See Shades of Rio Ferdinand In This Leeds United Star – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie believes that Kyle Bartley has shades of Rio Ferdinand about him.



Bartley is on loan at Leeds from Swansea City, but he is set to play the final game of his spell at the Whites on Sunday when Garry Monk's men finish their campaign at Wigan Athletic.











The centre-back, who has formed a superb defensive partnership with Pontus Jansson, said recently that as things stand he will be heading back to Swansea as he has had no contact from Leeds.



Ritchie feels Leeds must change that as keeping Bartley would be a good start towards preparing for next season.





" But they have got some excellent players and the two lads at centre-back – Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley – are a great partnership", he wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

"And I think it’s a big thing for them that they try to sign Bartley on a permanent deal from Swansea City.



"He’s been an absolute stalwart for them, he’s chipped in with a few goals and the two lads are good footballers.



"Pontus likes to play and so does Kyle who is a good player."



Ritchie also feels that Bartley is similar to former Leeds centre-back Ferdinand in that he likes to bring the ball out from the back and knows what to do with it when he has it.



"And while I am not going to get too out of the woods here, he reminds me a little bit of Rio Ferdinand with the way he plays in terms of he wants to play out from the back but he knows what to do and when to do it.



"He’s a clever footballer", he added.



It remains to be seen whether Leeds can keep Bartley as his loan deal from Swansea does not contain a purchase option and the Welsh giants may want him back at the Liberty Stadium.

