If Only We’d Done This Earlier – Sunderland Star Reflects On Win At Hull

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has revealed his frustration after his side picked up a good, but a pointless win over Hull City today at the KCOM Stadium.



With relegation already confirmed, David Moyes’ side showed rare verge and energy, which has been missing in their performances all season, to score a good 2-0 away win over Hull.











While it dealt a blow to Hull’s chances of surviving in the Premier League, the result was meaningless for the away side as Moyes’ men have been condemned to go down.



Defoe believes his team have been playing reasonably well over the past few weeks without the results to show for their effort and admits that it is frustrating that they have managed to get a win only after their relegation has been confirmed.





He admits that the regret will remain that they could have produced such a performance earlier in the season.

The striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "The last few games I thought we have done well to be honest.



“If we had been a little bit more prolific in front of goal it might have changed things.



"It was important we gave something back to the fans.



“It's frustrating because if only we'd have done that earlier.



"We have showed a lot of character to put in a performance like that."



Sunderland will hope to dent another relegation threatened team’s hopes next weekend when they host Paul Clement’s Swansea side at the Stadium of Light.

