06 October 2016

06/05/2017 - 00:46 BST

Jose Mourinho Insists He Would Support Antonio Conte Taking Inter Job

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Antonio Conte would have his support if he joins Inter Milan this summer.

Despite a chance of winning a league and cup double in his first season at Chelsea, the Italian’s future at the club is still uncertain as Inter have been trying hard to convince him to move back to Italy.




The Chelsea boss has insisted that he wants to continue at Stamford Bridge, but his agent indicated recently that a decision is yet to be made, which further gave rise to rumours of the Italian leaving west London at the end of the season.

Mourinho, who won a treble at Inter in the 2009/10 season, insisted that he continues to follow the Nerazzurri and added that if Conte decides to move to the San Siro, he would have his support.
 


Asked about the scenario of Conte managing Inter, the Manchester United boss told Sky Italia: “Anyone who sits on the Inter bench will be my coach and will have my support.  

“I want them to win and bring happiness back to their fans.”

Conte and Mourinho themselves have shared a frosty relationship this season as the Chelsea and Manchester United manager respectively and have been involved in touchline arguments.
 