Kylian Mbappe Not Keen On Manchester United Move

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is not keen on joining Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United during the summer transfer window.



After a terrific season for Monaco, where he has scored consistently in Ligue 1 and has been one of the top strikers in the Champions League, the striker is the most sought after young attacking talent in Europe.











Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in snaring him away from Monaco and Manchester United even made a big money offer for the player, which Monaco promptly knocked back.



And it seems Manchester United have little chance of getting the young striker in the summer as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mbappe is not too keen on moving to Old Trafford.





The striker is of the opinion that the brand of football Mourinho is playing is not going to suit his style and with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial already in the squad, a transfer to Manchester United is not one he is keen on.

Reports of Mbappe agreeing terms with Real Madrid have also been greatly exaggerated as it has been claimed that the striker will make a decision only at the end of the season.



The 18-year-old wants to play regular football next season and Monaco feel that they are best placed to offer him that guarantee, making them confident that they will be able to keep Mbappe next season.



Monaco are also trying to get him to sign a new deal and are in talks with his representatives.

