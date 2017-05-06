Leeds United CEO Ben Mansford Poised For Elland Road Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chief executive Ben Mansford is set to leave Elland Road within the coming weeks.



Change is on the way at the Championship club as co-owner Andrea Radrizzani moves to buy the remaining 50 per cent of the club he does not own from chairman Massimo Cellino.











Former Real Madrid official Ivan Bravo was recently appointed to the board at Elland Road and Radrizzani is expected to appoint people to key positions once he formally completes his takeover.



As such, according to Peak FM and former Radio Yorkshire journalist Joe Rawson, CEO Mansford will be leaving the club.





Mansford was only appointed to the role last summer after Leeds tempted him from Barnsley .

But Mansford's stay is set to be a short one as Radrizzani looks to tighten his grip on power at Elland Road.



The Italian co-owner is set to hold talks with head coach Garry Monk after Leeds' final game of the season on Sunday, away at Wigan Athletic.



Monk is out of contract this summer and Leeds fans are keen for him to be signed up.

