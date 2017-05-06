Massimo Cellino To Stay On As Advisor After Andrea Radrizzani Completes Leeds Takeover

Follow @insidefutbol





Massimo Cellino will stay on at Leeds United to act as an advisor after Andrea Radrizzani completes his full takeover, it has been claimed.



Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of Leeds earlier this year and is expected to complete the purchase of the remaining 50 per cent from Cellino over the coming weeks.











Chairman Cellino has split opinion amongst Leeds fans, but those who want to see the controversial Italian leave Elland Road completely may be disappointed.



Indeed, according to Peak FM and former Radio Yorkshire journalist Joe Rawson, Cellino will stay on after the takeover in an advisory role.





The former Cagliari owner is likely to offer Radrizzani crucial advice as he settles into his new job as owner of Leeds .

Cellino had hoped to be able to drive Leeds back up to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004, but has come up short.



The Italian consistently chopped and changed head coaches, while also having a large say in transfers at Elland Road.



However, the appointment of Garry Monk last summer and the manner in which Cellino allowed the former Swansea City manager to carry out his job has won plaudits in some corners.

