Mauricio Pochettino Fires Spurs Up For Manchester United Visit

Mauricio Pochettino has underlined the importance of Tottenham Hotspur claiming a positive result against Manchester United in their last game at White Hart Lane next weekend.



It is Spurs’ last season at White Hart Lane as their new stadium is being developed, with the north London club scheduled to play all their home matches at Wembley in the 2017/18 campaign.











Tottenham lost 1-0 to West Ham United on Friday night as Pochettino’s men failed to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table.



Spurs are second in the standings with 77 points from 35 matches, four behind Chelsea, who have a game in hand.





Two out of Tottenham’s last three games this season are away matches; the sole home fixture being against Manchester United on 14th May.

And Pochettino, who explained that his side will rest a bit before preparing for the game against Manchester United, stated that the fixture will provide a great opportunity for Spurs to finish their association with White Hart Lane in the best possible way.



“Now we rest a little and try to prepare for the next game”, the manaer was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“It will be a very important game, the last at White Hart Lane against Manchester United with the possibility of finishing at White Hart Lane in the best way.”



Pochettino went on to reveal the reasons behind his side’s poor display against West Ham at the London Stadium.



“It was difficult to move the ball quickly, we were slow and we didn't have the movement in front like the last games”, he continued.



“There are many reasons that it wasn't our best day.”

