Napoli Closing In On New Contract For Everton Target Dries Mertens

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have entered a final round of negotiations with Everton and Manchester United linked winger Dries Mertens over a new contract.



The 29-year-old winger has been one of the most potent attacking forces in Serie A this season and the club are prepared to offer him improved terms to keep hold of him.











Clubs such as Manchester United and Everton have been keeping tabs on the Belgian but Napoli are inching closer towards agreeing a new deal with his representatives.



According to Italian daily Il Mattino, a final round of meetings has been scheduled for this month between Napoli and Mertens’ agent to finalise an agreement that would see him extend his stay at the club.





The outlines of a contract have already been agreed in principle between the parties with Mertens expected to earn a salary of around €4m per season once he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Napoli have also ceded to the player’s request of including a release clause and a figure of around €22m has been discussed for offers from clubs outside Italy, but the matter is still up for negotiation.



The Serie A club are confident that they will be able to formalise an agreement this month and hold on to one of their best players for next season.

