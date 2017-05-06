Never Been Any Problems With Jose Mourinho – Matteo Darmian

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has insisted that there was never a problem with Jose Mourinho, even when he was not playing regularly earlier in the season.



The Italy defender struggled to even make the matchday squads regularly in the first months of Mourinho’s reign, but things have changed for the positive as the season has progressed.











Darmian has been more of a presence in Mourinho’s team in recent months and has mostly been deployed as a left-back because of injuries to Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo.



And the defender feels at the end of it all it has been a good season for him as he eventually managed to find a place in the Manchester United manager’s plans after the initial struggles.





However, he added that Mourinho always maintained a professional relationship with him and even when he was not getting the opportunities, he never had a problem with the Portuguese coach.

The defender told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport when asked whether he is happy with the season: “I would say yes, as in the end I managed to carve out a space for myself.



“Even when I was not playing, I didn’t give up, kept working hard and took advantage of the opportunities offered to me by the manager.



“Mourinho has always been good to me and continues to be.



"He was pleased with my effort and I am happy now as I am playing more, but there has never been a problem.



“We have remained professional.”



The 27-year-old defender has clocked up 25 appearances this season thus far and is expected to remain key towards the end of the campaign.

