Not Just Charlie Taylor – West Brom Have Other Left-Back Options Says Tony Pulis

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom manager Tony Pulis has insisted that he has other options in the transfer market for the left-back position than Leeds United's Charlie Taylor.



The 23-year-old defender tried to engineer a move away from Leeds last summer by slapping in a written trandfer request but the club remained firm and didn’t sell him.











However, with his contract expiring in the summer, Leeds have little option but to see him leave and West Brom have been interested in signing him for over a year.



Pulis admits that he has been tracking Taylor as a potential recruit, but stressed that the Leeds defender is not the only left-back option West Brom have been keeping an eye on.





The West Brom also accepted the difficulties of signing the 23-year-old despite his contract expiring in the summer as the potential compensation fee will be decided by an independent tribunal.

“Charlie is one of the players we’re looking at in respect of left-backs but he’s not the only one", Pulis was quoted as saying by the Express and Star.



“He’s a possibility.



"The problem with that one is it would go to a tribunal so we’re not exactly sure what the fee would be.



“We don't know the costs on that one.



"That would be a difficult one but he’s one we have talked about.



"He wouldn’t be a free transfer."



Leeds have little hope of retaining their academy product and are expected to be in the market for a new left-back in the summer.

