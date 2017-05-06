XRegister
06 October 2016

06/05/2017 - 00:32 BST

Oh When The Spurs Melt Again – Former Chelsea Star Ruthlessly Mocks Tottenham

 




Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has mocked Tottenham Hotspur, accusing Mauricio Pochettino's men of melting again with the pressure on.

Tottenham had the chance to cut the gap to league leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table to just one point by beating West Ham at the London Stadium on Friday night.




But Spurs were below their best and West Ham scored the only goal of the game through Manuel Lanzini in the second half to run out 1-0 winners, dealing a hammer blow to the visitors' title hopes.

Now Chelsea can win the title before Spurs even play again, if they can beat Middlesbrough on Monday and West Brom on Friday.
 


And former Chelsea defender Sinclair was quick to mock Spurs, who he feels have crumbled yet again in a title race.

"Oh when the Spurs, melt again, oh when the Spuuuurs melt again, I wanna be amongst that number, oh when the Spuuurs melt again", Sinclair wrote on Twitter.

Tottenham collapsed late in the season last term when battling Leicester City for the title.

Again the White Hart Lane outfit look destined to end the season without a trophy, however they are on the brink of securing a Champions League place.
 