Opportunity To Put Things Right From Celtic Loss, Starting Sunday – Rangers Forward

Rangers forward Joe Dodoo believes the Gers have the chance to start to put things right from last weekend's 5-1 defeat at home against Celtic when they take on Partick Thistle.



Pedro Caixinha's men were hoping to end Celtic's unbeaten run in domestic football this season, but came up badly short as Brendan Rodgers' side ran riot at Ibrox.











The match was Rangers' second 5-1 loss against Celtic this season and left Gers fans fuming at the performance they had just witnessed in their own backyard.



Dodoo, who was withdrawn at half time of the Old Firm game, admits it was one of his most difficult days in football, but he believes Rangers can begin to put things right by making a statement against Partick Thistle on Sunday.





" People are down, everyone is disappointed because we expect better from ourselves", Dodoo was quoted as saying by Rangers' official site.

"The thing about football is you have the opportunity to put things right and we have to go out there on Sunday and make a statement.



"It’s one of the worst days I’ve had in football, they don’t happen too often, but it’s up there.



"It’s difficult sometimes because you want to dwell on the last game and what happened but you need to look ahead at what’s happening next, be prepared for that and be in the right frame of mind.



"We have to be in right frame of mind now, play, give the right message and try and give something back to the fans", he added.



Dodoo landed at Rangers last summer, being brought in by former boss Mark Warburton, but the 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact, managing just 17 Premiership appearances and three goals.



It remains to be seen whether new boss Caixinha, who is in the process of assessing his squad, will want to keep hold of the forward.

