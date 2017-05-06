Rangers Star Ranks Gers Spell As Highest Career Achievement

Follow @insidefutbol





Clint Hill has insisted that playing for Rangers has undoubtedly been the highest achievement of his career.



The 38-year-old centre-back, who joined Rangers on a one-year deal from Queens Park Rangers last summer, has managed to make his mark at Ibrox.











Besides helping out his team’s defence, Hill has found the back of the net six times, including a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Celtic in March, in 29 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.



And the veteran defender, who is yet to be offered a new deal by Rangers, however, stated that he has thoroughly enjoyed representing the Light Blues.





Hill went on to add that by next week he should know if he is staying at Rangers.

“I’m 38, playing for Glasgow Rangers and 50,000 people turn up every other week to support the club”, he said in a pre-match press conference on Friday.



“It’s one of the biggest clubs in world football and it’s definitely the highest achievement I’ve had in my career, and I have thoroughly enjoyed representing the club.



“Hopefully, we’ll see this time next week if I can continue.



“I knew it would be hard. This club is built on winning things and the tradition of finishing top.



“That expectation will never, ever cease, no matter where you have been over the last three or four years.



“It’s right too as standards should be high. One of the objectives was to get into Europe, but we have to kick on over the next few years and close that gap.”



Rangers, who returned to the top flight this season, are likely to finish the ongoing campaign in third spot.



They will next face Partick Thistle in an away Scottish Premiership game on Sunday.

