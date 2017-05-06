XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/05/2017 - 13:10 BST

Reminds Me of Marcel Desailly – Team-Mate of Everton and Tottenham Target Backs Big Club Move

 




Atalanta midfielder Giulio Migliaccio is confident that team-mate Franck Kessie is ready for a move to a big club and believes that the Ivorian, who he compared to Marcel Desailly, will prove to be a bargain for whoever lands him.

The 20-year-old midfielder is almost certain to leave Atalanta this summer and has been linked with a move to England, with club such as Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea interested.




However, at present the money is on Kessie staying in Italy as Roma and AC Milan are involved in a huge tussle to secure the signature of the Ivory Coast international and both are prepared to offer him a substantial pay day.

And Migliaccio feels his younger colleague will be a bargain for any club who sign him and is certain that he has the ability to move to a big side at this stage of his career.
 


Describing him as a force of nature, the veteran midfielder compared Kessie to former France international Desailly.  

Migliaccio told Corriere dello Sport: “Whoever takes him, they will get a bargain.

“He is a force of nature with his physical structure and has important qualities.

"He is ready for a top club.

“He reminds me of Desailly.”

Kessie is inching closer towards a move to AC Milan as they are prepared to offer him more money than Roma and the midfielder is keener on joining the Rossoneri.
 