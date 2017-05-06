Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits Team Feel “Guilty” After Loss At West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris has admitted that his side feel guilty after losing their vital Premier League contest against West Ham United on Friday night.



Spurs, who headed into the fixture at the London Stadium on the back of a nine-game winning run in the Premier League, lost the match 1-0, courtesy of Manuel Lanzini’s second half strike.











Defeat in the London derby meant that Tottenham remained four points behind leaders Chelsea, who now have a chance to increase their lead at the top of the table if they win against Middlesbrough on Monday.



And Lloris, who admitted that his side did not do enough against West Ham, explained that the Spurs players are feeling guilty following their lacklustre performance in a game of such magnitude.





“We feel guilty because I’m not pleased with the way we played this game”, he said on Spurs TV.

“We didn’t put in the right energy, especially because of the context – it’s a derby and even more because it was a game which was very important in the title race.



“It was not enough. Even at 0-0, everything was possible. But it was not enough from us.



“We should have increased our level, but we didn’t do it.”



Tottenham will next take on Manchester United on 14th May in what will be the north London club’s last ever game at White Hart Lane.

