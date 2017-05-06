Under-18s Job Is Right Step For Steven Gerrard – Patrik Berger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Patrik Berger believes it is fantastic that Reds legend Steven Gerrard is back at the club in a coaching capacity.



Liverpool named Gerrard as their new Under-18s manager last week, with the 36-year-old set to take up his new role from the 2017/18 season.











The former England international will replace Neil Critchley, who will take charge of the Liverpool Under-23s team.



Gerrard has been working in the capacity of academy coach at Liverpool after announcing his retirement from playing competitive football in 2016.





And Berger, who played alongside Gerrard at Anfield between 1998 and 2003, feels it is great to have his former team-mate back at Liverpool.

The 43-year-old went on to add that taking charge of Liverpool Under-18s is the right step forward for Gerrard.



“When he played I didn’t know that he had the ambition to be a coach”, Berger said on LFC TV, when asked about Gerrard’s appointment as Under-18s manager.



“But obviously towards the end of his career, he was saying that he would like to get into management when he retires.



“I think it’s fantastic that he’s back at the club again.



“He’s back at the academy and to work with the Under-18s is the right step forward for him.”



Gerrard left his boyhood club Liverpool in the summer of 2014 before joining MLS outfit LA Galaxy in January 2015; he announced his retirement in November 2016.

