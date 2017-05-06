Won’t Lose At Anfield Twice – Former Liverpool Star Oozes Confidence Ahead of Southampton Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Vladimír Smicer believes Liverpool's players know what they need to achieve Champions League football next season and he has backed the Reds to beat Southampton on Sunday.



The Merseyside giants, who edged out Watford 1-0 on Monday night, are currently third in the Premier League table with 69 points from 35 games.











Three points against Southampton at Anfield are vitally important for Liverpool’s hopes of a top four finish, which will enable them to qualify for the Champions League next term.



The Reds, whose last outing at Anfield resulted in a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in late April, have failed to score against Southampton in three games in all competitions this season.





But Smicer thinks Liverpool will score and beat Southampton on Sunday, with Champions League football next season being on the line.

“I think we all know what we need”, he told LFC TV, when asked about the upcoming game against Southampton.



“We need three points and it doesn’t matter who scores.



“I think we’re going to score and we’re going to win.



“Last [home] game we lost to Crystal Palace, we won’t lose twice.



“We need the three points and we need Champions League football next season.”



Following Sunday’s game against Southampton, Liverpool will face West Ham United at the London Stadium on 14th May before ending their campaign with a home fixture against Middlesbrough a week later.

