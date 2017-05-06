Yes, Liverpool Will Score Against Southampton Insists Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Patrik Berger has backed the Reds to break their goalscoring duck against Southampton on Sunday.



Jurgen Klopp’s team have faced Southampton three times in all competitions this season, but have failed to find the back of the net even once against the Saints.











Liverpool need to win the contest at Anfield to boost their chances of a top four finish, with the Reds currently being in third spot with 69 points from 35 games.



And Berger feels Liverpool will score against Southampton this time as the Reds players are aware that the full three points are needed to be certain of a top four finish.





The ex-Czech Republic international went on to add that he is hopeful about Philippe Coutinho being fit for the game against Southampton; the Brazilian picked up a thigh injury in the 1-0 win over Watford on Monday night.

“We haven’t scored against them in three games, but it has to change sometime”, Berger told LFC TV.



“And I’ve a feeling that it’s going to change on Sunday.



“I hope Coutinho’s injury is not that bad and he will be available.



“[Adam] Lallana is back now and he played really well in the last game.



“I’ve a feeling that the boys know what they need to do in order to finish in the top four – they need to win.”



Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Southampton in the corresponding fixture at St. Mary’s Stadium in November.

