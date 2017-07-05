XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/07/2017 - 15:05 BST

Absolutely False – Manchester United Target’s Agent Dismisses Juventus Speculation

 




Serge Aurier’s agent has rubbished speculation that the Paris Saint-Germain full-back is in talks over a move to Juventus.

The Ivoirian defender is keen to leave PSG during the summer transfer window and has rejected overtures from the club hierarchy over a new contract.




Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in the 24-year-old full-back but the Juventus’ name has cropped up in recent days as his possible destination.

And the defender has reportedly been in Italy for talks with the Italian champions but his agent, Stephane Courbis, strongly denied the claims of his client closing in on a move to Turin.
 


He admits that Aurier has been contacted by an Italian club over a transfer this summer – but they are not Juventus.  

Asked about the Juventus speculation, Courbis told TuttoJuve: “Absolutely false.

“Serge is holidaying with his family in Florida.

“He has been contacted by an Italian club, but not Juventus.”

PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been trying to convince the defender to continue at the club, but Aurier has been adamant over leaving the Parisians.

He was claimed earlier this summer to be likely to move to Manchester United and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are still keen on securing his services.
 