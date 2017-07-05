XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2017 - 14:55 BST

Crystal Palace Lodge Enquiry For Arsenal Target

 




Crystal Palace have been in touch with Sporting Lisbon to enquire about Arsenal target William Carvalho. 

New Eagles boss Frank de Boer is looking to make his mark at Selhurst Park and the Portuguese midfielder has fallen onto his radar.




According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Palace recently got in touch with Sporting Lisbon to ask about the club's valuation of William.

The Selhurst Park outfit did not submit a formal offer for William, with Sporting Lisbon quoting at least €30m as being needed to sign the player.
 


William has been linked with a number of English clubs this summer, including Manchester City and West Brom, but it is Arsenal who have most recently been mooted as looking to do a deal to take the Portuguese to the Premier League.

The Gunners reportedly made a double bid for William and his Sporting Lisbon team-mate Gelson Martins, but saw the Portuguese giants knock it back.

The ball is now in Palace's court over whether they wish to come back to the table with a formal proposal to sign William this summer.
 