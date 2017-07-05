Crystal Palace Lodge Enquiry For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have been in touch with Sporting Lisbon to enquire about Arsenal target William Carvalho.



New Eagles boss Frank de Boer is looking to make his mark at Selhurst Park and the Portuguese midfielder has fallen onto his radar.











According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Palace recently got in touch with Sporting Lisbon to ask about the club's valuation of William.



The Selhurst Park outfit did not submit a formal offer for William, with Sporting Lisbon quoting at least €30m as being needed to sign the player.





William has been linked with a number of English clubs this summer, including Manchester City and West Brom, but it is Arsenal who have most recently been mooted as looking to do a deal to take the Portuguese to the Premier League.

The Gunners reportedly made a double bid for William and his Sporting Lisbon team-mate Gelson Martins, but saw the Portuguese giants knock it back.



The ball is now in Palace's court over whether they wish to come back to the table with a formal proposal to sign William this summer.

