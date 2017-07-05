Don’t Know Why No Offer Has Been Made – Sunderland Star Jeremain Lens

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland winger Jeremain Lens admits he would gladly return to Fenerbahce, where he spent last season on loan, but the Turkish club are yet to make a concrete offer for his services.



Lens, 29, is expected to move on from Sunderland this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.











The Netherlands international enjoyed his stint at Fenerbahce and admits he has seen reports suggesting the Yellow Canaries want to re-sign him.



But Lens revealed that despite the chatter, Fenerbahce have yet to make a bid and if the situation remains the same he will consider a move to another club.





The Sunderland-contracted player said on FOX Sports: "My interest is not returning to the Eredivisie right now.

"I want to play football abroad for a couple of years.



"If Fenerbahce had been concrete then I would be there again.



"I do not know what the reasons are why no offer has been made yet. There is only talk, I do not have anything on paper.



"I read in the media that Fenerbahce are waiting for me, but I have not seen an offer at all to respond to.



"I would like to return to Fenerbahce, but if they cannot or do not want to act, I will take other clubs seriously too.



"There has been some contact on the left and right, but nothing concrete yet."



Lens made 26 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce last season, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates as he made his mark.



The Dutchman has a further two years left to run on his contract with Sunderland.

