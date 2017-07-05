Former Leeds United Star Joins La Liga Side In Loan Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza has completed a season-long loan switch to La Liga side Alaves from Villarreal.



Leeds signed Pedraza on loan for the second half of last season with an obligation to buy the wide-man for €10m in the event of promotion to the Premier League.











Pedraza returned to Villarreal at the end of the season following Leeds' seventh place Championship finish, but was quickly linked with a potential return to the Whites.



It is Alaves who have signed the winger though and he will spend the entire 2017/18 campaign on loan at the Spanish club.





For Pedraza the move represents a step up in football with top tier game time, Alaves having finished in ninth spot in La Liga last term .

Pedraza made 14 appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring a single goal.



The winger signed a new contract with Villarreal earlier this summer, penning a deal running until the summer of 2021 in a sign of how highly he is rated by the Yellow Submarine.

