He’ll Stay, He’ll Play, He’ll Sign New Deal – Celtic’s Hopes of Landing Chelsea Talent Over

Celtic are set for disappointment in their pursuit of Charly Musonda as a source close to the player says the youngster will stay at Chelsea next season and revealed the Blues are set to offer him a new contract which will show how much they believe in the Belgian.



Musonda spent part of last season on loan in Spain at Real Betis and there has been speculation about what his future will hold in the current transfer window.











Brendan Rodgers wants the 20-year-old at Celtic, but a source close to the winger has revealed that Musonda will not play ball as he is focused on proving himself at Chelsea.



He is also set to soon pen a new contract with the Premier League champions.





"Charly will stay at Chelsea. The club believe a lot in him and this season Charly has only one thing in mind – to accomplish one of his dreams by playing for the club that welcomed him and coached him as a 15-year-old", the source told French outlet Foot Mercato .

"The coach has a lot of confidence in him and the representatives of the club too.



"He is in negotiations with the club and there are some details to negotiate.



"But in principle Charly will sign a good contract with Chelsea in the weeks to come, a deal which will show how Chelsea believe in him."



The source close to the player admits that Musonda might not play regular football at Chelsea, but claims enjoying some game time with the Blues is important to the Belgian.



"Charly will play for Chelsea next season, not all the games of course, but he will have a chance and will be part of the squad.



"He is determined to make his debut for the club that have developed him and he is confident that he will not leave Chelsea on either a transfer or a loan."

