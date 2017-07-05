I Want To Show I’m Worthy of Arsenal Shirt – Alexandre Lacazette

Follow @insidefutbol





New Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette has vowed to show he is worthy of wearing the club's famous shirt.



The Gunners have snapped Lacazette up for a club record fee of £46.5m, which with add-ons could eventually see Lyon net £52.6m.











The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract with Arsenal running until the summer of 2022 and is now expected to link up with his team-mates to travel to Australia for two friendly games.



Lacazette has vowed to give 100 per cent for the Gunners and wants to show he fully deserves to wear the Arsenal shirt.





" I want to give one hundred per cent in every match", Lacazette told his new club's official site.

"I want to show I’m worthy of the shirt. I want to do everything I can to make sure we win titles", he added.



Lacazette, who had agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer before the Spanish club's transfer ban scuppered the deal, insists he has always dreamed of playing for Arsenal and is delighted to have been given the chance to do so.



"I am, of course, delighted and very proud too because Arsenal is a legendary club.



"Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so today that dream has been fulfilled", Lacazette said.

