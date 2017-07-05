Lazio Make Leeds United Wanted Star Priority Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have made Leeds United target Mario Pasalic their top midfield target for the summer transfer window.



Pasalic shone in Serie A at AC Milan last summer while on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea and the Rossoneri have been linked with wanting him back for next term.











However a number of clubs are keen on the midfielder, a group which is claimed to include Championship side Leeds, meaning a scramble for his signature is on the cards.



Lazio have Pasalic in their sights and, according to Sky Italia, have made the 22-year-old their top target to strengthen their midfield.





Pasalic's AC Milan finished one place below Lazio in Serie A last season, in sixth spot .

The midfielder made 24 appearances in Serie A for the Rossoneri, scoring five goals and providing a single assist.



Pasalic joined Chelsea in 2014, but has not yet managed a single senior team appearance for the Blues.



And he again looks set to be heading away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

