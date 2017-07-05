Leeds United Target Not Due Back From Holiday Until Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Samu Saiz is not due back from his holiday until Sunday, something which hints at little movement at present in the transfer saga.



The Whites have been chasing the Huesca forward and are firmly in pole position in the chase for his signature, while Saiz is claimed to be keen on a switch to Elland Road.











But there have been complications in the deal, with a mooted €3.5m fee to be split between Huesca and Atletico Madrid.



And the transfer saga has been dragging on, despite repeated claims that Saiz is on the verge of joining Leeds.





It appears that if the deal is to happen then Leeds fans will have even longer to wait as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Saiz is not back from his summer holiday in the United States until Sunday.

The forward is currently spending time in Miami.



As Leeds would need to give Saiz a medical and prepare for his presentation, including an interview with the in-house club TV channel, the move appears unlikely to go through until next week at the earliest.



Saiz has also had interest from several clubs in La Liga.

