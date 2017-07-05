XRegister
05/07/2017 - 19:08 BST

Leeds United’s Interest In Caleb Ekuban Played Down

 




Leeds United's interest in Chievo Verona striker Caleb Ekuban has been played down. 

The Ghanaian hitman was prolific last season when on loan in Albania, with his goals powering Partizani Tirana into the Europa League.




Partizani want Ekuban back, but have been unable to yet agree a deal with Chievo, while the striker has also been linked with Leeds and APOEL.

Chievo are reportedly planning without Ekuban for next season, indicating the hitman will leave either on loan or on a permanent transfer.
 


It has been claimed Leeds are pressing the accelerator on Ekuban, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the club have denied being in the mix for the Chievo man.

However, Leeds sporting director Victor Orta is on friendly terms with Ekuban's agent, leaving the door open for a potential deal.

Ekuban, who was born in Italy and is 23 years old, scored 17 goals in Albania's top flight last season.
 