X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/07/2017 - 20:05 BST

Liverpool Linked Striker “Fine” With Club’s No-Sale Stance

 




Liverpool linked Kasper Dolberg is happy with Ajax declaring him unavailable for transfer this summer. 

Dolberg was in superb form for Ajax last season as he defied his tender years to score on a regular basis and helped the club reach the final of the Europa League.




The striker has been linked with several clubs, including Roma and Manchester United, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has declared his admiration for the Denmark international, dubbing him "fantastic".

But Ajax will not consider selling Dolberg this summer – something the striker insists is fine by him.
 


"I think that's fine", Dolberg told Ajax TV.

"I am happy here, so there is no reason to leave", he added.

Dolberg is also looking forward to learning from new arrival Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, following the 33-year-old's return to the club he also played for between 2006 and 2008.

"He is a very experienced player, so I hope I can learn something from him.

"I think I can learn a lot from him. I looked at him today during training and I saw how he walks, how he moves.

"I think we will talk a lot more in the future.

"He is a very good striker and scored a lot during his career", Dolberg added.

Huntelaar was himself linked with a move to Liverpool while at Schalke, but stayed put at the German Bundesliga club and has just called time on a seven-year association with the Ruhr giants, something which allowed him to join Ajax.
 