Manchester United Target Keen On Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Ivan Perisic wants to leave Inter this summer.



The Red Devils had a bid of €45m for the Croatia international winger rejected earlier this week as Inter hold out for the full €55m asking price they have set.











With the pressure of meeting UEFA's financial fair play rules now lifted, Inter are taking a hardline approach on Perisic and have told Manchester United they must meet the €55m figure.



There is a different dynamic at work however – and that is Perisic's desire.





According to Italian outlet Fantagazzetta, Perisic has decided he wants to leave Inter in search of a new challenge.

Inter are though in no mood to be pushed into a corner by Perisic, meaning that the Croatian's wish to leave the San Siro could have little impact on the ongoing transfer saga involving Manchester United.



Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly unhappy at his club's failure to close deals for his targets this summer and it is unclear whether the English giants will up their bid for Perisic.

