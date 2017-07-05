XRegister
06 October 2016

05/07/2017 - 23:50 BST

News Very Soon – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Provides Transfer Update

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has indicated the Whites are closing in on more new signings. 

The Yorkshire giants are bidding to strengthen their squad over the summer transfer window and Christiansen, appointed earlier this summer, is keen to make his mark and shape the group to his liking.




Leeds have been linked with a number of players and on Wednesday, following a behind-closed-doors friendly at the club's Thorp Arch training base against Harrogate Town, Christiansen indicated the Whites are set to have success on the transfer front.

"They are going well. We will have news very soon", he said on LUTV.
 


"Perhaps after tomorrow we can announce something, but it's on a good way", the Dane continued.

Leeds' next friendly is at the weekend with a clash against local minnows Guiseley and Christiansen is unsure what team he will select as he expects the makeup of the squad to change.

The former APOEL boss explained he expects fresh faces to be added and some players to move on as a result.

"We will see what we will do. New players will come, but they also need some time to come into the team.

"We will see all the situations.

"There will be some players who probably will go out because there are some players coming in", the Dane added.

Christiansen chose to field a first half team and a second half team against Harrogate Town, as he looked to give as many players as possible minutes on the pitch.

The Whites ran out 4-2 winners.
 