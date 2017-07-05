XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2017 - 15:43 BST

Nottingham Forest Confirm Barrie McKay Capture

 




Barrie McKay has completed a move from Scottish giants Rangers to English Championship club Nottingham Forest. 

The winger was into his final 12 months under contract at Ibrox and having resisted putting pen to paper on an extension had been sidelined by Gers manager Pedro Caixinha.




Now Rangers have agreed to sell McKay and the winger has opted for Forest, where he links up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton.

The City Ground outfit have confirmed that McKay has put pen to paper on a contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.
 


McKay flourished under Warburton at Rangers and Forest will be hoping he can kick on with his development in the Championship.

It is unclear how much Rangers are netting from McKay's sale, with estimates ranging from £500,000 to £750,000, but neither side having disclosed the amount.

The wide-man had also attracted interest from German side RB Leipzig, following a good display in a friendly against the Bundesliga outfit.
 