Nottingham Forest Confirm Barrie McKay Capture

Barrie McKay has completed a move from Scottish giants Rangers to English Championship club Nottingham Forest.



The winger was into his final 12 months under contract at Ibrox and having resisted putting pen to paper on an extension had been sidelined by Gers manager Pedro Caixinha.











Now Rangers have agreed to sell McKay and the winger has opted for Forest, where he links up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton.



The City Ground outfit have confirmed that McKay has put pen to paper on a contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.





McKay flourished under Warburton at Rangers and Forest will be hoping he can kick on with his development in the Championship.

It is unclear how much Rangers are netting from McKay's sale, with estimates ranging from £500,000 to £750,000, but neither side having disclosed the amount.



The wide-man had also attracted interest from German side RB Leipzig, following a good display in a friendly against the Bundesliga outfit.

