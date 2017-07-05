XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2017 - 22:11 BST

Roma Eye Swoop For Paris Saint-Germain Star To Replace Mohamed Salah

 




Roma are eyeing a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura to replace Mohamed Salah. 

The Giallorossi sold Salah to Premier League giants Liverpool earlier this summer in a big-money deal and are now looking to fill the hole in their squad his departure left.




According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma are focusing in on PSG's Lucas in what would be a big coup if they snare the wide-man.

It is claimed that PSG will want around the €40m mark in order to agree to sell the Brazilian this summer.
 


The winger featured on a regular basis for PSG last term, making a total of 53 appearances for the French giants across all competitions, scoring a substantial 19 goals and providing eleven assists.

Lucas, 24, joined PSG in 2013 with the capital club famously beating Manchester United to his signature.

He is under contract at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2019.
 