Surplus To Requirements At Rangers – Barrie McKay Issues Exit Statement

Nottingham Forest new boy Barrie McKay admits he is sad to have ended his association with Rangers, but revealed the club indicated to him he was surplus to requirements.



The highly rated winger completed a switch to the City Ground on Wednesday, reuniting with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton in the process.











McKay was into the final 12 months of his contract at Ibrox and there appeared to be little progress in the way of an extension.



The winger has issued a statement following his move to Nottingham Forest and admits he is sad to exit Rangers, but had little choice.





He wrote: "Sad to be announcing that after 6 years I will be leaving Rangers Football Club .

"It has been a memorable journey of highs and lows. From scoring at Peterhead in League 2, to the goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.



"I will remember being part of the squads who managed to return Rangers back to their rightful place in the top league of Scottish football and competing in Europe.



"Recently it was made clear to me that I was perhaps surplus to requirements at the club, that's football and you need to move on.



"Nottingham Forest are a massive club, steeped in history and they have given me a fantastic opportunity to grow as a footballer amongst a competitive squad and potentially one of the most competitive leagues in world football.



"I would like to wish Rangers FC and the fantastic support all the best for the future.



"I now look forward to meeting my team-mates and the challenges ahead with Nottingham Forest", McKay added.



McKay made a total of 140 appearances for Rangers across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 39 assists for his team-mates.



The winger flourished under Warburton at Ibrox and will be hoping the Englishman can again bring out his best, this time in the cut and thrust of the Championship.

