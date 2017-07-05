Thomas Christiansen Picks Giuseppe Bellusci, Leeds Defender Has Chance To Impress

Follow @insidefutbol





Giuseppe Bellusci has been given game time in Leeds United’s friendly against Harrogate Town today.



The defender spent last season on loan in Italy with Empoli but his performances were not good enough to stop them from being relegated from Serie A, scuppering his chances of a permanent switch.











The defender has returned to pre-season training with Leeds and the Whites have reportedly given him time to find a new club, but new manager Thomas Christiansen is also keen to take a look at the Italian defender.



Bellusci was named in the squad that is taking on Harrogate Town in Leeds’ first pre-season friendly at the club's Thorp Arch training base and the defender has received an opportunity to impress the new manager.





The Italian defender has been listed in the team that will take to the field in the second half and he will be hoping to make a good first impression on the Dane in pre-season.

Bellusci attracted criticism for some of his performances in the 2015/16 season and was barred from the training ground after falling out with then Leeds manger Steve Evans.



Leeds’ new goalkeeping signing Felix Wiedwald will also be turning out for his new team in the second half against Harrogate.

