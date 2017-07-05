Yes, There’s Pressure – Jurgen Klopp Thinking of Liverpool’s Champions League Playoff Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already thinking about his side's Champions League qualifying tie next month, but he has also stressed the importance of preparing well for the start of the new season.



While Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have already booked their place in the group stage draw, the Reds will have to negotiate a playoff round tie next month to earn the right to play in next season’s Champions League proper.











Klopp is aware that a lot is riding on the playoff tie next month and admits that there will be pressure to perform on his players so early in the season in a big game.



However, he insisted that it is important that his players take full advantage of pre-season and prepare well for the challenges they will face in the upcoming campaign.





The Liverpool boss feels that his players will be under pressure to build on last season’s top four finish and progress further.

The German told the club’s official website: “We all know in a few weeks we have these qualifiers and there will be pressure on the game.



“But now we have the time to prepare this and we have to use the basis we created last year – it was not too bad.



"We all know it could have been maybe a little bit better but it could have been much worse.



“We are now one of the top four teams in England last season, so now we want to keep this situation and work with it and improve.



“The squad will be stronger this year than it was last year.



"That’s a real reason for real optimism.”



Klopp will be hoping to emulate Liverpool’s bright start to last season this year too and negotiate the European qualifier with relative ease.

