Arsene Wenger Tells Arsenal Star He Won’t Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Barcelona target Hector Bellerin that he won't be sold for any price this summer, according to Spanish daily Marca.



The full-back has been linked with a move back to the club from where he started his playing career before arriving in London back in 2011.











It was also reported that the 22-year-old had spoken with his manager in order to tell him about his desire to leave for Spain.



However, the veteran manager has reportedly now informed him that he won't be going anywhere and will have to turn out in an Arsenal shirt next season.





Bellerin was also reminded by the Gunners that he signed a six-year contract with the club just eight months ago.

Barcelona will now have a decision to make as it may be highly unlikely that the youngster will rebel against his manager in order to force a move away from the Emirates.



The Catalan giants are also considering a move for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares in case the move for Bellerin fails.



Since making his senior debut for Arsenal in 2013, Bellerin has managed a total of 115 appearances for the club, providing his team-mates with 14 assists.

