Chelsea Still In Pole Position For Manchester United Target Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are still in pole position to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, despite Manchester United moving strongly for the striker, it has been claimed.



It was reported on Thursday morning that Manchester United had agreed a fee of £75m with Everton for the Belgium international striker and it was simply a matter of time until Lukaku completed the move to Old Trafford.











But then confusion as Everton made clear that no deal has been agreed with the Red Devils.



The situation has yet to develop further, but news of Manchester United closing in on Lukaku came as a shock as the Belgian was thought to be Chelsea bound.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea are indeed still firmly in pole position to sign Lukaku and Everton have not agreed a deal with Manchester United.

With Diego Costa set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, Lukaku has been viewed in many quarters as a natural replacement for the Spaniard.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is desperate to reinforce his squad as he looks at the extra demands Champions League football will place on his side next season.

