Crystal Palace, Fulham and Birmingham All In Mix For Ligue 2 Defender

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Birmingham City are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Bastia defender Alexander Djiku.



The Ligue 2 club are looking to sell several of their players due to financial constraints and the 22-year-old defender is one of those Bastia are looking to offload this summer.











A versatile defender, Djiku has excelled at right-back and in central defence and has attracted the interest of a wide range of clubs across Europe, including from the Premier League and the Championship.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Birmingham are amongst the clutch of clubs who are interested in snapping up the 22-year-old this summer.





Turkish giants Bursaspor have been putting pressure in recent days to sign him, but Djiku has also attracted interest from the Greek giants Olympiacos as well.

The defender could also opt to play in the top tier of French football this summer as Caen and Saint-Etienne have also been keen to snap him up during the current transfer window.



Bastia are keen to trigger an auction for the defender’s services to maximise their profits from the sale and ease some of the financial constraints on the club.

