XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2017 - 11:00 BST

Door Shut On West Ham and Southampton As Hamburg Sporting Director Says Star Won’t Leave

 




Hamburg have made it clear that they are not willing to sell West Ham and Southampton linked winger Nicolai Muller this summer.

The 29-year-old winger’s future has come under the scanner recently with a number of clubs in England and Germany eyeing snaring him away from Hamburg this summer.




West Ham and Southampton have been keeping tabs on the player and are said to be interested in taking him to England, but Wolfsburg are believed to be the club putting in all the legwork at the moment.

The Bundesliga outfit are keen to snap up the Germany international but Hamburg sporting director, Jens Todt, warned the winger’s suitors that his side won’t sell Muller this summer.
 


Todt told German daily Bild: “We won’t sell Nicolai this summer.  

“We have given his agent and Wolfsburg a clear signal.”

Muller racked up 25 league appearances last season in the German top tier, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

The winger, who has two caps for Germany to his name, has a contract until the end of next season with Hamburg.
 