Door Shut On West Ham and Southampton As Hamburg Sporting Director Says Star Won’t Leave

Hamburg have made it clear that they are not willing to sell West Ham and Southampton linked winger Nicolai Muller this summer.



The 29-year-old winger’s future has come under the scanner recently with a number of clubs in England and Germany eyeing snaring him away from Hamburg this summer.











West Ham and Southampton have been keeping tabs on the player and are said to be interested in taking him to England, but Wolfsburg are believed to be the club putting in all the legwork at the moment.



The Bundesliga outfit are keen to snap up the Germany international but Hamburg sporting director, Jens Todt, warned the winger’s suitors that his side won’t sell Muller this summer.





Todt told German daily Bild: “We won’t sell Nicolai this summer.

“We have given his agent and Wolfsburg a clear signal.”



Muller racked up 25 league appearances last season in the German top tier, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.



The winger, who has two caps for Germany to his name, has a contract until the end of next season with Hamburg.

