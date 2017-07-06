€14m Asking Price Slapped On Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Guingamp have made their financial demands known for the sale of Bordeaux and Leeds United wing target Yannis Salibur this summer.



The 26-year-old winger’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks after it emerged that a number of clubs in England and France are interested in snapping him up this summer.











Leeds have been watching Salibur for a while and Hull City came close to securing his signature in January after they agreed a fee but failed to get a deal over the line in time.



However, in recent days Bordeaux have been doing all the legwork to snap up Salibur and it has been claimed that they have already been in contact with Guingamp to secure a deal, with a meeting between the two clubs to come soon.





And according to French broadcaster Canal+, Guingamp have made their financial expectations known to Bordeaux as they look to maximise their profits from the sale.

It is understood that Guingamp want a fee in the region of €14m before agreeing to sell Salibur but for the moment, Bordeaux are not willing to match that price.



More talks are expected to take place soon between the two clubs and it remains to be seen whether Leeds enter themselves into the mix given the substantial asking price needed to sign Salibur.

