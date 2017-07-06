Everton Insist No Deal Done With Manchester United For Chelsea Target Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have denied agreeing a fee with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



It was claimed on Thursday morning that Everton have agreed to sell the striker to the Red Devils for a fee of £75m, meaning Lukaku is expected to be on his way to Old Trafford.











Lukaku had been tipped to move to Premier League champions Chelsea, but Manchester United are now firmly in the mix.



Now though it has been suggested that Everton have not yet agreed a fee with the Red Devils for Lukaku.





As such there is confusion over where Lukaku will head and what price Everton have slapped on his head.

It was also claimed that Manchester United's deal for Lukaku has brought their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to an end.



Jose Mourinho's men have been trying to do a deal with Real Madrid for Morata, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee.



Morata has already given the green light to the move, but Real Madrid want to make sure they earn the maximum possible from his sale.

