XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2017 - 11:32 BST

Everton Insist No Deal Done With Manchester United For Chelsea Target Romelu Lukaku

 




Everton have denied agreeing a fee with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports News HQ

It was claimed on Thursday morning that Everton have agreed to sell the striker to the Red Devils for a fee of £75m, meaning Lukaku is expected to be on his way to Old Trafford.




Lukaku had been tipped to move to Premier League champions Chelsea, but Manchester United are now firmly in the mix.

Now though it has been suggested that Everton have not yet agreed a fee with the Red Devils for Lukaku.
 


As such there is confusion over where Lukaku will head and what price Everton have slapped on his head.

It was also claimed that Manchester United's deal for Lukaku has brought their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to an end.

Jose Mourinho's men have been trying to do a deal with Real Madrid for Morata, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee.

Morata has already given the green light to the move, but Real Madrid want to make sure they earn the maximum possible from his sale.
 