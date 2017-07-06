I’m Here For Promotion – Leeds United New Boy Vurnon Anita

Follow @insidefutbol





Vurnon Anita has set his sights on helping Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League after linking up with the Whites on a free transfer.



The versatile Dutchman was released by Newcastle United at the end of his contract earlier this summer and has been snapped up by Leeds.











Anita has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road, keeping him at the club until 2020.



The defender-cum-midfielder helped Newcastle win promotion from the Championship last term and now he has firmly set his sights on doing the same with Leeds.





"I've signed for three years. I'm happy to be here", Anita told LUTV.

"Let's make it a beautiful journey with everybody.



"The main goal is to promote."



Anita was given regular game time at Newcastle last term by Rafael Benitez and so boasts crucial Championship experience.



Leeds are expected to use Anita in the full-back positions as they already have a whole host of options in midfield.



The 28-year-old could make his unofficial Leeds debut on Saturday in a friendly against Guiseley at Nethermoor Park.

