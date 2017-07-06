Leeds United Target Attracting Interest From Ligue 1 Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux are considering making a move for Leeds United linked winger Yannis Salibur this summer.



Hull City came close to securing the signature of the winger in the January transfer window and even agreed a fee with Guingamp, but failed to get the deal over the line in time.











However, he is again attracting interest in England and has regularly been mooted as a target for Championship side Leeds.



Interest from England aside, the Frenchman is also a coveted player in Ligue 1 and could yet continue to play his football in France next season.





Bordeaux coach Jocelyn Gourvennec has set his sights on Salibur and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, is considering a move for the winger, who he managed while at Guingamp.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been keeping an eye on the player for some time and are considering making an offer for Salibur, who has a contract until the end of next season with Guingamp.



A former French youth international, Salibur scored eight goals and provided six assists last season in Ligue 1.

