06 October 2016

06/07/2017 - 14:52 BST

Leeds United Yet To Finalise Deal For Dutch Star But Claimed To Have Good Chance

 




Leeds United have not yet finalised the capture of former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita, but are claimed to have a good chance of landing the Dutchman. 

The 28-year-old, who can also operate as a full-back, was released by Newcastle when his contract expired at the end of last season.




Anita helped the Magpies win promotion from the Championship last season and he could continue playing in the division by joining Leeds.

However, while the Whites are keen, no deal has yet been finalised.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds do have a good chance of completing the signing of Anita.

The Dutchman came through the youth ranks at Ajax and established himself in the first team at the Amsterdam ArenA before being signed by Newcastle in 2012.

Anita has been capped by the Netherlands at international level, with four caps to his name.

He featured on a regular basis under Rafael Benitez at St. James' Park last season.
 