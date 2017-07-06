Manchester City In Turkey Trip To Win Race For Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to table an offer for Turkish youngster Cengiz Under, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.



The 19-year-old Turkey winger’s future has come under the scanner as there have been suggestions that some of the top European clubs are plotting to snare him away from Basaksehir this summer.











Italian champions Juventus are said to be keeping tabs on his situation and even Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in the young Turkey international.



His agent recently said that though a number of top clubs are chasing his client, Basaksehir are not in the mood to sell Under for at least one more season.





However, it hasn’t deterred his suitors and according to beIN Sport Turkey, Manchester City are set to place a bid on the Turkish side’s table for the 19-year-old.

The Citizens have been keeping a watch on the youngster for a while and it has been claimed that Manchester City officials are set to arrive in Turkey on Thursday to hold talks with Basaksehir.



It remains to be seen whether they manage to change the Turkish side’s mind about not selling Under at least this summer.

