XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2017 - 12:44 BST

Manchester City In Turkey Trip To Win Race For Manchester United Target

 




Manchester City are set to table an offer for Turkish youngster Cengiz Under, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Turkey winger’s future has come under the scanner as there have been suggestions that some of the top European clubs are plotting to snare him away from Basaksehir this summer.




Italian champions Juventus are said to be keeping tabs on his situation and even Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in the young Turkey international.

His agent recently said that though a number of top clubs are chasing his client, Basaksehir are not in the mood to sell Under for at least one more season.
 


However, it hasn’t deterred his suitors and according to beIN Sport Turkey, Manchester City are set to place a bid on the Turkish side’s table for the 19-year-old.  

The Citizens have been keeping a watch on the youngster for a while and it has been claimed that Manchester City officials are set to arrive in Turkey on Thursday to hold talks with Basaksehir.

It remains to be seen whether they manage to change the Turkish side’s mind about not selling Under at least this summer.
 