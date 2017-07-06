Manchester United Eye Part Exchange Offer In Fresh Bid For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are prepared to offer Matteo Darmian as makeweight in a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer.



Jose Mourinho has been chasing the Croatian winger all summer and Manchester United have already agreed personal terms over a contract with the player’s representatives.











However, negotiations with Inter have been frustrating for the Premier League giants as the Nerazzurri have refused to water down their €55m asking price for the player.



Inter have already rejected three offers from Manchester United for Perisic and are prepared to hold on to the winger if the Red Devils fail to match their financial expectations.





Perisic has been a top target for Mourinho and the Manchester United manager is not willing to give up on his chase as the club look to draw a new plan for the winger.

According to Sky Italia, Manchester United are prepared to offer defender Darmian has part of a deal to take the Croatian to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.



Inter have been keeping an eye on Darmian since last year and an offer to sign the Italy international could tempt Inter into selling Perisic to Manchester United for a lower figure.



Mourinho has been unwilling to lose Darmian but could be forced to make him a makeweight to land his top target Perisic from Inter.

