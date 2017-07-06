Middlesbrough In For West Ham Target, Holding Talks With Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough are holding talks with the agents of Toulouse forward Martin Braithwaite, who has been linked with West Ham, as they attempt to convince the player to move to the Riverside Stadium.



Boro were relegated from the Premier League last season, but under new manager Garry Monk they are hoping to make an instant return to the top flight.











Toulouse skipper Braithwaite is wanted by Monk and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Boro are working overtime to convince his agents of the benefits of a move to England.



Boro have stressed that they are building a side to quickly return to the Premier League, while the 26-year-old would also be well rewarded for the move financially.





Monk's men have made clear that if the forward agrees to join he will earn a yearly salary of €2m net.

The Dane is under contract with Ligue 1 side Toulouse until the summer of 2019 and it is unclear how much the French club might demand in order to let him leave.



Middlesbrough's signing hopes could also be complicated by interest in Braithwaite from West Ham.



The Hammers have been linked with wanting the Denmark international and would be able to offer him Premier League football at once.



Last season Braithwaite made 36 appearances across all competitions for Toulouse, scoring 12 goals in the process.

